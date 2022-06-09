Dam it
Your new neighbor flooded your yard. What now?
The Lede
Americans are used to a world without beavers. But climate research suggests that if we can learn to get along with these giant aquatic rodents, they might turn out to be helpful neighbors.
Key Details
- Americans are used to a world without beavers, but that’s changing, whether we like it or not.
- In the last few decades, beaver populations have started to rebound — only to a fraction of their previous levels, but enough to cause trouble when they flood properties, wash away roads, or chew up trees.
- Now, as rising global temperatures make rainstorms more intense and frequent, some think beavers’ ability to stop water might be able to actually help his farm.
