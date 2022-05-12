Popular
Roe v. Wade

271 reads | submitted by grist via grist.org

What overturning Roe v. Wade means for pregnant people in pollution hotspots
Research shows that those who live close to sources of pollution suffer worse maternal health outcomes.

The Lede

If finalized, a ruling reversing Roe v. Wade would place additional burdens on those living in environmental justice and frontline communities.

Key Details

  • While exposure to harmful chemicals isn’t good for anyone, pregnant people and children are especially vulnerable.
  • Pregnant people especially experience physical and hormonal changes that make them particularly sensitive to pollution.
  • A lack of access to abortion care will likely exacerbate these outcomes.

Comments

