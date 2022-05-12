Roe v. Wade
What overturning Roe v. Wade means for pregnant people in pollution hotspots
The Lede
If finalized, a ruling reversing Roe v. Wade would place additional burdens on those living in environmental justice and frontline communities.
Key Details
- While exposure to harmful chemicals isn’t good for anyone, pregnant people and children are especially vulnerable.
- Pregnant people especially experience physical and hormonal changes that make them particularly sensitive to pollution.
- A lack of access to abortion care will likely exacerbate these outcomes.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments