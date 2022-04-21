Solar Surge
These 9 cities are leading the solar surge in the U.S.
The Lede
Nine cities now have the collective capacity to generate nearly 3.5 gigawatts of power through solar, more than the entire country did a decade ago, according to a new report.
Key Details
- The U.S. now has enough solar panels to generate 121.4 gigawatts of power — enough to power more than 23 million homes.
- In order to meet climate goals, the U.S. must replace fossil fuels with renewable energy sources — such as solar. While solar has grown dramatically, challenges remain.
- Honolulu had the ability to generate almost twice as much solar power per capita compared to its closest competitor.
