water fight
The very bad math behind the Colorado River crisis
The Lede
At one point, Arizona and California literally went to war over water from the Colorado River. The problem comes down to some really bad math from 1922. To some extent, the crisis can be blamed on climate change. But that’s only part of the story.
Key Details
- The United States has been overusing the Colorado for more than a century thanks to a set of flawed laws and lawsuits known as “the law of the river.” As a massive drought grips the region, the law of the river has reached a breaking point.
- There were some serious flaws to this plan. First, the law of the river overestimated how much water flowed through the river in the first place.
- For the first time since the law was written, the federal government has had to step in, ordering states to reduce usage.