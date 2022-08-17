Popular
How hot is too hot?

813 reads
The temperature threshold the human body can't survive
Research says it's happening sooner than we once thought.

There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross.

  • "Wet bulb temperature" is a measure of heat and humidity, essentially the temperature we experience after sweat cools us off.
  • In Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on Earth, temperatures often get up to 120 degrees F — but the air is so dry that it actually only registers a wet body temperature of 77 degrees F.
  • When the wet bulb temperature gets above a certain point, our bodies lose their ability to cool down, and the consequences can be deadly.

