How hot is too hot?
The temperature threshold the human body can't survive
The Lede
There’s a temperature threshold beyond which the human body simply can’t survive — one that some parts of the world are increasingly starting to cross.
Key Details
- "Wet bulb temperature" is a measure of heat and humidity, essentially the temperature we experience after sweat cools us off.
- In Death Valley, California, one of the hottest places on Earth, temperatures often get up to 120 degrees F — but the air is so dry that it actually only registers a wet body temperature of 77 degrees F.
- When the wet bulb temperature gets above a certain point, our bodies lose their ability to cool down, and the consequences can be deadly.