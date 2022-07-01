Supreme court climate ruling
The Supreme Court's EPA decision could have been much, much worse
The Lede
Everything you need to know about the Supreme Court's landmark climate case.
Key Details
- The U.S. Supreme Court handed down its long-awaited decision on West Virginia v. EPA, the case challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.
- Contrary to early news reports, the decision does not prevent the EPA from regulating greenhouse gas emissions.
- The decision will therefore limit — but not prevent — the EPA from making future regulations around greenhouse gas emissions.