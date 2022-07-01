Popular
Supreme court climate ruling

grist
grist
The Supreme Court's EPA decision could have been much, much worse
The decision will limit — but not prevent — the EPA’s regulation of greenhouse gas emissions.

The Lede

Everything you need to know about the Supreme Court's landmark climate case.

Key Details

  • The U.S. Supreme Court handed down its long-awaited decision on West Virginia v. EPA, the case challenging the Environmental Protection Agency’s authority to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from power plants.
  • Contrary to early news reports, the decision does not prevent the EPA from regulating greenhouse gas emissions.
  • The decision will therefore limit — but not prevent — the EPA from making future regulations around greenhouse gas emissions.

