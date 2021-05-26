Picks Video Long Reads Tech
Culture
Bitcoin Science Photos Design News
105 members

A nonprofit news org for people who want a planet that doesn’t burn and a future that doesn’t suck.

Reduce Reuse Recycle

Submitted by grist via grist.org

The Biden administration is ramping up efforts to extract crucial clean-energy metals from coal waste.

The Lede

At an abandoned coal mine just outside the city of Gillette, Wyoming, construction crews are getting ready to break ground on a 10,000-square-foot building that will house state-of-the-art laboratories and manufacturing plants. Among the projects at the facility, known as the Wyoming Innovation Center, will be a pilot plant that aims to takes coal ash — the sooty, toxic waste left behind after coal is burned for energy — and use it to extract rare earths elements.