To EV or Not To EV
The Mental Block Preventing People From Buying Electric Vehicles
The Lede
The results of a new study speak to the need to address consumer fears and misconceptions around electric vehicle adoption.
Key Details
- Less than 1 percent of all vehicles in the U.S. are electric.
- “Many studies show that individuals do not automatically adopt the behaviors most beneficial for themselves or society, often due to a lack of access to complete information," researchers say.
- To get consumers and electric car advocates on the same page, the researchers suggested looking to a “compatibility intervention” versus relying on a financial argument.
Comments
There are multiple reasons the majority of consumers are not buying electric vehicles. Up front cost being one. Then you also have a shorter driving rage, charging time, lack of significant infrastructure. That doesn't even touch the subject of how Electric vehicles are not good for the environment that everyone likes to look over. Not only is your electric vehicle still charged by coal, the destruction of the land by the lithium strip mining operations is pretty significant. It is going to be a while before we are ready to completely switch to electric vehicles. Maybe we should focus on China reducing their overall emissions which dwarf the rest of the world's total emissions.