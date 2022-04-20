Don't look down
The Ground Beneath Alaska Is Literally Collapsing
The Lede
The permafrost that used to cover Alaska is thawing because of climate change, and it’s changing how and where people live. “When the ground is falling underneath you, what do you do?" one resident asks.
Key Details
- As the climate warms, the ancient ice that used to cover an estimated 85 percent of Alaska is thawing. As it streams away, there are places where the ground is now collapsing.
- Homes aren't the only things that are sinking. It's also ruining roads and depleting some water sources.
- Some predict that within a decade, the destruction in most parts of Alaska will get much worse.
Comments
Alaska has voted for pro-climate-damage republican presidents every time since 1968.
Same goes for Senators (with a lone exception in 2008) and the US House (all Rs since at least 1984).
Governors has all been republican since 2002 (with one "independent")
All those Rs pushing for an promoting more drilling and extraction of fossil fuels - it's too late to ask “When the ground is falling underneath you, what do you do?” - you were told what you needed to do decades ago and chose to consistently ignore and vote against it.