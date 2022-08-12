Popular
The Arctic is heating up four times faster than the rest of the planet
That's a quicker pace than climate models predicted.

The Lede

It turns out the Arctic is heating up faster than previously thought, according to new research.

Key Details

  • In recent decades, scientists have sounded the alarm that the Arctic is warming two or three times faster than the rest of the world.
  • The new research indicates that climate models have consistently underestimated what is known as “Arctic amplification,” where warming happens faster in the Arctic compared to the planet on average.
  • “Scientific data keeps showing that the situation is more urgent than we had previously thought."

