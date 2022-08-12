'arctic amplification'
The Arctic is heating up four times faster than the rest of the planet
The Lede
It turns out the Arctic is heating up faster than previously thought, according to new research.
Key Details
- In recent decades, scientists have sounded the alarm that the Arctic is warming two or three times faster than the rest of the world.
- The new research indicates that climate models have consistently underestimated what is known as “Arctic amplification,” where warming happens faster in the Arctic compared to the planet on average.
- “Scientific data keeps showing that the situation is more urgent than we had previously thought."