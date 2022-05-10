Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

climate action

644 reads | submitted by grist via grist.org

The 3 secrets to passing climate legislation — even in red states
Bipartisan climate action is happening, even if you haven’t heard about it.

The Lede

These Republican states are passing clean energy bills in the name of freedom and economics.

Key Details

  • In 2019, renewable power was having a moment. The reddest of red states, passed landmark legislation paving the way for expanding solar and wind power.
  • States approved roughly 400 bills to reduce carbon emissions from 2015 to 2020. More than a quarter — 28 percent — passed through Republican-controlled legislatures.
  • Many Republican legislators still deny the scientific consensus around climate change and oppose policies to address the problem outright.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.