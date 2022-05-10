climate action
The 3 secrets to passing climate legislation — even in red states
The Lede
These Republican states are passing clean energy bills in the name of freedom and economics.
Key Details
- In 2019, renewable power was having a moment. The reddest of red states, passed landmark legislation paving the way for expanding solar and wind power.
- States approved roughly 400 bills to reduce carbon emissions from 2015 to 2020. More than a quarter — 28 percent — passed through Republican-controlled legislatures.
- Many Republican legislators still deny the scientific consensus around climate change and oppose policies to address the problem outright.
