House Collapse
That viral video of a house sinking into the ocean is a warning for millions of Americans
The Lede
Millions of Americans own homes that could flood at any moment. Many of them don’t have a clue.
Key Details
- Last week, a four-bedroom waterfront vacation home purchased for $550,000 in North Carolina was swept into the ocean.
- Studies show that 13 million Americans could become displaced by rising sea levels and $1 trillion worth of homes and commercial property could be inundated by the end of the century.
- But there’s plenty that cities, states, and the federal government can do to prevent homebuyers from sinking money into properties that are destined to sink into the sea.
Comments