'Danger season'
Summer has transformed into 'danger season,' scientists warn
The Lede
The season is getting so hot that it might be time for a new name: “danger season.”
Key Details
- The phrase is part of a new campaign by the Union of Concerned Scientists, and refers to the period from May to October marked by a drumbeat of disasters in the United States.
- This summer is predicted to be another menacing one, with forecasts showing hectic hurricanes and above-normal wildfire activity.
- Heat kills more people in the U.S. each year, on average, than any other kind of extreme weather.