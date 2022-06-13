Popular
'Danger season'

Summer has transformed into 'danger season,' scientists warn
Hurricanes, heat, fires, smoke, drought: Is it time to stop sugar-coating summer?

The season is getting so hot that it might be time for a new name: “danger season.”

  • The phrase is part of a new campaign by the Union of Concerned Scientists, and refers to the period from May to October marked by a drumbeat of disasters in the United States.
  • This summer is predicted to be another menacing one, with forecasts showing hectic hurricanes and above-normal wildfire activity.
  • Heat kills more people in the U.S. each year, on average, than any other kind of extreme weather.

