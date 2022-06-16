Popular
Study links 'forever chemicals' to high blood pressure in middle-aged women
After a study found a link between PFAS and high blood pressure, the EPA released stricter standards for the chemicals in drinking water.

Even if you forget what “PFAS” stands for, it may be an environmental issue that’s close to your heart, according to a new study.

Key Details

  • PFAS are a group of chemicals that are used in many industrial activities and consumer products.
  • Their properties made them popular additives in stain-resistant and non-stick inventions, despite the fact that they do not break down easily and can persist for hundreds of years under standard environmental conditions.
  • PFAS are now so widespread that nearly all Americans have detectable concentrations of at least one one PFAS compound in their blood.

