PFAS Danger
Study links 'forever chemicals' to high blood pressure in middle-aged women
The Lede
Even if you forget what “PFAS” stands for, it may be an environmental issue that’s close to your heart, according to a new study.
Key Details
- PFAS are a group of chemicals that are used in many industrial activities and consumer products.
- Their properties made them popular additives in stain-resistant and non-stick inventions, despite the fact that they do not break down easily and can persist for hundreds of years under standard environmental conditions.
- PFAS are now so widespread that nearly all Americans have detectable concentrations of at least one one PFAS compound in their blood.