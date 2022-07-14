Popular
Pew Poll

grist
grist
Republicans want climate solutions — just not from Biden
Americans broadly support action, a Pew poll shows, but partisanship is getting in the way.

The Lede

A new Pew poll suggests that there’s broad support for doing something to try to alleviate the climate crisis.

Key Details

  • Seventy-two percent of people polled before the Supreme Court EPA ruling approved of requiring power companies to use more energy from renewable sources like wind and solar.
  • According to Pew, 90 percent of Americans are in favor of planting a trillion trees to absorb carbon emissions.
  • The Pew poll also finds that people of all stripes are finally connecting the dots between climate change and the strange weather around them.

