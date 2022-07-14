Pew Poll
Republicans want climate solutions — just not from Biden
The Lede
A new Pew poll suggests that there’s broad support for doing something to try to alleviate the climate crisis.
Key Details
- Seventy-two percent of people polled before the Supreme Court EPA ruling approved of requiring power companies to use more energy from renewable sources like wind and solar.
- According to Pew, 90 percent of Americans are in favor of planting a trillion trees to absorb carbon emissions.
- The Pew poll also finds that people of all stripes are finally connecting the dots between climate change and the strange weather around them.