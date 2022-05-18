Pollution is connected to 9 million deaths each year. That's 1 in 6 deaths worldwide
Public health experts reported Tuesday that death and disease rates from pollution are as high as they’ve ever been.
- Deaths from “modern” forms of pollution — pollution that’s associated with industrialization, the use of fossil fuels, and chemical exposure — have increased by more than 66 percent over the past two decades.
- Air pollution is by far the deadliest culprit.
- Chemical pollution is another growing concern.
