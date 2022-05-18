Popular
Pollution is connected to 9 million deaths each year. That's 1 in 6 deaths worldwide
World governments have made 'strikingly little effort' to solve the problem.

The Lede

Public health experts reported Tuesday that death and disease rates from pollution are as high as they’ve ever been.

Key Details

  • Deaths from “modern” forms of pollution — pollution that’s associated with industrialization, the use of fossil fuels, and chemical exposure — have increased by more than 66 percent over the past two decades.
  • Air pollution is by far the deadliest culprit.
  • Chemical pollution is another growing concern.

