Climate blame

People doubt their actions affect climate change. Is that a bad thing?
The pros and cons of feeling disconnected from climate responsibility.

More Americans blame corporations, not individuals, for climate change, a new poll shows.

  • Well over 60% of Americans think that governments and companies have a large responsibility to take on climate change. By comparison, only 45 percent think the blame rests with individuals, down from 50 percent in 2019.
  • Advocates have long argued that the movement has been overly focused on individual responsibility when large-scale societal shifts can make a much bigger dent in carbon emissions.
  • But at the same time, completely abandoning personal responsibility could come with unintended consequences.

