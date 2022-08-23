Climate blame
People doubt their actions affect climate change. Is that a bad thing?
The Lede
More Americans blame corporations, not individuals, for climate change, a new poll shows.
Key Details
- Well over 60% of Americans think that governments and companies have a large responsibility to take on climate change. By comparison, only 45 percent think the blame rests with individuals, down from 50 percent in 2019.
- Advocates have long argued that the movement has been overly focused on individual responsibility when large-scale societal shifts can make a much bigger dent in carbon emissions.
- But at the same time, completely abandoning personal responsibility could come with unintended consequences.