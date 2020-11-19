5
ABANDONMENT ISSUES

Submitted by Grist
The number of abandoned oil and gas wells is on the verge of exploding and states can't keep up. These industry insiders want to be part of the solution.

Key Details

  • There may be more than 500,000 unrecorded, uncapped oil and gas wells nationwide.
  • Unplugged wells can leak methane into the atmosphere.
  • The cost of plugging an oil or gas well varies, but states report average costs between $3,500 and $80,000 per well.

