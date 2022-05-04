twice burned
Military burn pits are poisoning Americans — overseas and at home
The Lede
The devastating effects of open burn pits have been well documented by the military’s own experts since at least 2006. Despite these warnings, the U.S. military continued to use the practice widely until 2013.
Key Details
- Overseas bases aren’t the only place where the Department of Defense has burned hazardous waste in the open air — and veterans aren’t the only ones reporting health problems.
- The Department of Defense currently operates 38 toxic burn sites in the U.S., mostly in low-income, rural communities.
- The burn pits release harmful emissions, leaving communities to suffer with little recognition — and no end in sight.
