Hidden fees
Meet The Group Lobbying Against Climate Regulations — Using Your Utility Bill
The Lede
A typical electricity bill leaves the customer with the sense that they know exactly what they are paying for. But these bills can hide as much as they reveal.
Key Details
- The Edison Electric Institute is the power industry’s main representative before Congress. With an annual budget of over $90 million, Edison is perhaps the largest beneficiary of the dues-collection baked into utility bills.
- In recent years, it’s attracted attention for its national campaign against rooftop solar panels.
- Within the next year or two, however, this financial model could come to an end.
