Methane, explained

Everything you need to know about the extremely powerful greenhouse gas.
The Lede

Methane is one of the most powerful yet misunderstood greenhouse gasses on Earth. Here's where it comes from and how it impacts our planet.

Key Details

  • Despite only making up the tiniest sliver of atmosphere, methane has been solely responsible for 30 percent of the planet’s warming to date.
  • While the rise of CO2 has been almost entirely driven by a single source — the burning of fossil fuels like oil, gas, and coal — the story is a bit more complicated for methane.
  • The reason why methane is so much more powerful is kind of surprising. Unlike CO2, methane is pretty rare. So every new molecule packs a huge warming punch.

