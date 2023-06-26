Lab-grown meat
Lab-grown meat is now approved for sale in the US. Will it help the climate?
The Lede
The U.S. Department of Agriculture greenlit two kinds of lab-grown chicken for the first time on Wednesday, making slabs of chicken meat grown from cells nurtured by scientists, rather than from birds raised and slaughtered by farmers, available for sale in the United States.
Key Details
- One of cultivated meat’s key selling points, beyond mere novelty, is that it could be a salve for global warming.
- The Pros: Growing meat in a lab cuts out the greenhouse gas emissions associated with raising cows, chickens, and pigs for food — 11 percent to 14.5 percent of global climate pollution.
- The Cons: It's energy intensive. Some research suggests that replacing methane emissions from cattle with the carbon dioxide generated from meat cultivation could be worse for the planet in the long run.