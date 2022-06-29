Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Heat waves

grist
grist · · 56 reads ·
It’s not your imagination: This summer is already hotter than normal
Just a few days into summer, heat waves have already smashed records across the globe.

The Lede

With July and August still to come, the early extreme heat offers a grim picture of summer’s growing danger.

Key Details

  • In mid-June, thousands of heat records were broken from coast to coast.
  • Since June 15, at least 113 weather stations across the U.S. have registered temperatures that tied or broke record highs.
  • Even the Arctic hasn’t escaped the sweltering heat: The Russian city of Norilsk, above the Arctic Circle, hit 89.6 degrees on Thursday, setting a new record for its hottest June day.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.