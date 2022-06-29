Heat waves
It’s not your imagination: This summer is already hotter than normal
The Lede
With July and August still to come, the early extreme heat offers a grim picture of summer’s growing danger.
Key Details
- In mid-June, thousands of heat records were broken from coast to coast.
- Since June 15, at least 113 weather stations across the U.S. have registered temperatures that tied or broke record highs.
- Even the Arctic hasn’t escaped the sweltering heat: The Russian city of Norilsk, above the Arctic Circle, hit 89.6 degrees on Thursday, setting a new record for its hottest June day.