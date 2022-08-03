'Disaster'
Is the Biden administration fast-tracking a 'carbon disaster' in Alaska?
The Lede
For more than four years, ConocoPhillips has been working with the federal government to expand oil and gas development in the National Petroleum Reserve. Now, Congressional Democrats and the Native Village of Nuiqsut are asking the Biden administration for more time to weigh in on the new document.
Key Details
- If approved, the so-called Willow Project would allow for construction of up to 250 wells, gravel roads and pipelines in a remote, ecologically sensitive corner of the Arctic.
- The project has been described by the Center for American Progress as a “disaster” for the climate that would lock in approximately 260 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over its 30-year lifetime.
- If an extension isn't granted, ground could potentially be broken on Willow this winter.