'Canal to nowhere'
Is Nebraska building a $500 million ‘canal to nowhere’ just to own the libs?
The Lede
Republican politicians in Nebraska say that a new canal is necessary to guard the state’s water supply from encroachment by its fast-growing neighbor to the west.
Key Details
- The planned $500-million-dollar canal is unlikely to change the course of either state’s future.
- “I’m not sure what exactly this thing would protect us from," one water expert said.
- Furthermore, it isn’t clear that there’s even enough water in the river to fill the canal, should it ever be built.
