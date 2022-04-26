Green money
Investing in the climate: How to put your money toward climate solutions
The Lede
In honor of Earth Week, here's a look at some greener banking services and investment options.
Key Details
- The world’s 60 largest banks directed $4.6 trillion in lending and underwriting to the fossil fuel industry between 2016 and 2021.
- New, greener banking services and investment options have emerged as a result.
- There are also plenty of investment management services that specialize in environmentally and socially responsible publicly traded stock options.
