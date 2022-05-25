A 'Warehouse' by any other name
How outdated zoning laws let e-commerce warehouses like Amazon take over low-income neighborhoods
The Lede
Distribution centers create more pollution than traditional warehouses, but many cities regulate them the same way.
Key Details
- Despite a massive jump in size, activity, and pollution, New York City’s zoning code remains unchanged: Last-mile facilities built today still fall under the 1961 definition of a warehouse.
- The document, which is the most recent version of the zoning ordinance, lays out different rules for industries based on how much pollution they produce. Warehouses are listed as among the least harmful.
- Experts argue this isn’t a problem unique to New York.
Comments