Crunch the numbers
How much money could you save by opting for an e-bike?
The Lede
As part of our video series Crunch the Numbers, we decided to look into how much carbon and cash the average American household could save if they swapped out their vehicle for an e-bike.
Key Details
- In the United States, retailers more than doubled their sales in 2020 and demand has only increased.
- In the U.S., nearly 60 percent of trips are five miles or less. In theory, all these trips could be replaced with an e-bike. That would include things like trips to the grocery store or school.
- The five-year cost for an e-bike? Around $4,700.