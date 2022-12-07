Popular
Video Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Relationships

Crunch the numbers

grist
grist via youtu.be
How easy is it to swap your car for an e-bike, and could the average American do it?
· 530 reads

The Lede

As part of our video series Crunch the Numbers, we decided to look into how much carbon and cash the average American household could save if they swapped out their vehicle for an e-bike.

Key Details

  • In the United States, retailers more than doubled their sales in 2020 and demand has only increased.
  • In the U.S., nearly 60 percent of trips are five miles or less. In theory, all these trips could be replaced with an e-bike. That would include things like trips to the grocery store or school.
  • The five-year cost for an e-bike? Around $4,700.

Comments

Cut Through The Chaos With Digg Edition

We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.

Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.

Other Popular Grist Stories