Heatflation

grist
grist
How heat waves in Europe and China could drive up food prices
Along with the dangers that come with blazing-hot temperatures, they could also push prices up for food, making inflation even worse.

When major crops wither, it can have knock-on effects across the ocean and show up on your grocery bill.

  • Inflation has been climbing in the United States at the highest rate in 40 years, up 9.1 percent over the past 12 months, much of it the result of spiking food and energy prices.
  • Climate change is becoming a driver of inflation. Experts are warning that heat, flooding, drought, wildfires, and other disasters have been wreaking economic havoc, with worse to come.
  • In Italy, the hot and dry conditions are expected to destroy a third of the seasonal harvest of rice, corn, and animal fodder — at a minimum.

