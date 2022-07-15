Heatflation
How heat waves in Europe and China could drive up food prices
The Lede
When major crops wither, it can have knock-on effects across the ocean and show up on your grocery bill.
Key Details
- Inflation has been climbing in the United States at the highest rate in 40 years, up 9.1 percent over the past 12 months, much of it the result of spiking food and energy prices.
- Climate change is becoming a driver of inflation. Experts are warning that heat, flooding, drought, wildfires, and other disasters have been wreaking economic havoc, with worse to come.
- In Italy, the hot and dry conditions are expected to destroy a third of the seasonal harvest of rice, corn, and animal fodder — at a minimum.