Here's What's In The Senate's $369 Billion For Climate And Energy
The Lede
The Inflation Reduction Act contains historic investments in clean energy. It also expands fossil fuels.
Key Details
- The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a $433 billion climate, energy, health, and tax bill that will set the U.S. on course to reduce its cumulative emissions roughly 40 percent, compared to 2005 levels, by 2030.
- When it comes to parsing the climate-related content, the key thing to keep in mind is that the $369 billion will be split between two priorities that are often in tension with each other.
- In some cases, the bill directly uses fossil fuel extraction as a bargaining chip for clean energy.