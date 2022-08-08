Popular
Here's What's In The Senate's $369 Billion For Climate And Energy
How much of the Inflation Reduction Act is for the climate?

The Lede

The Inflation Reduction Act contains historic investments in clean energy. It also expands fossil fuels.

Key Details

  • The Senate passed the Inflation Reduction Act, a $433 billion climate, energy, health, and tax bill that will set the U.S. on course to reduce its cumulative emissions roughly 40 percent, compared to 2005 levels, by 2030.
  • When it comes to parsing the climate-related content, the key thing to keep in mind is that the $369 billion will be split between two priorities that are often in tension with each other.
  • In some cases, the bill directly uses fossil fuel extraction as a bargaining chip for clean energy.

Comments

