Climate change vs. culinary tradition

Friday Night Fish Frys Define Wisconsin. What Happens When Climate Change Adjusts The Menu?
How do you keep a culinary tradition alive on a warming planet?

The Wisconsin fish fry is more than just a line on a menu, it’s how people have defined their Friday nights for decades. Now climate change is coming for the tradition.

  • From the Hatch green chiles in New Mexico to gumbo in Louisiana, climate change is altering regional food traditions across the country.
  • Wisconsin lakes are warming and becoming more hospitable to invasive species.
  • Commonly fried fish species like perch, lake trout, and whitefish have declined, causing Wisconsin restaurants to look beyond their own lakes for certain fish, or abandon some altogether.

