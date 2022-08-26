Climate change vs. culinary tradition
Friday Night Fish Frys Define Wisconsin. What Happens When Climate Change Adjusts The Menu?
The Lede
The Wisconsin fish fry is more than just a line on a menu, it’s how people have defined their Friday nights for decades. Now climate change is coming for the tradition.
Key Details
- From the Hatch green chiles in New Mexico to gumbo in Louisiana, climate change is altering regional food traditions across the country.
- Wisconsin lakes are warming and becoming more hospitable to invasive species.
- Commonly fried fish species like perch, lake trout, and whitefish have declined, causing Wisconsin restaurants to look beyond their own lakes for certain fish, or abandon some altogether.