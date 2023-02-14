Popular
#ExxonKnew

grist
grist via youtu.be
Here's how much Exxon really knew.
The Lede

In the 1980s, a group of scientists predicted climate change with uncanny accuracy. Those scientists happened to work for Exxon.

Key Details

  • Dozens of internal Exxon documents from the 1970s and ‘80s, found company scientists knew a lot more than the basics of what greenhouse gasses were doing to the planet.
  • Exxon believed that good climate science would only help their business.
  • For years, one of the best climate models in the world came from an oil company. And then, they spent the next several decades discrediting it.

