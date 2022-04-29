Arbor Day
Does planting trees actually help the climate? Here’s what we know.
The Lede
Trees are great at capturing warming gases, but mass-planting efforts tell a tricky story.
Key Details
- As countries try to meet their climate change goals and businesses look to cancel out their carbon dioxide emissions, almost 2 billion trees are being planted every year.
- A growing body of research has cast doubt on all these efforts, raising questions about tree planting as a fix for the climate crisis.
- The research suggests that even though trees themselves are great at capturing planet-warming gases, planting them is often another, more complicated story.
Comments