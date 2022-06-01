Climate Crisis
Democrats missed their Memorial Day deadline for climate policy. Now what?
The Lede
Many Democrats cited the Memorial Day recess as a loose deadline for having a climate reconciliation bill. That date has now come and gone.
Key Details
- Climate action has virtually disappeared from the public and political agenda.
- “If you’re paying attention, you should be worried,” a representative from California said.
- In theory, some form of energy reconciliation package is still possible, one that would preserve some of the major green investments of Build Back Better. The timeline, however, will be tight.
