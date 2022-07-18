'disturbing'
Cryptomining uses so much electricity it could power the homes of Houston, investigation finds
The Lede
Seven of the U.S.’s largest Bitcoin mining companies are set up to use nearly as much electricity as all of the homes in Houston — the nation’s fourth most populous city — according to a congressional investigation of the industry.
Key Details
- Cryptominers are increasingly under fire for straining the electrical grid and raising electricity prices for consumers.
- In a letter to the EPA and the Department of Energy, a group of Democratic lawmakers revealed that cryptominers have the capacity to use as much as 1,045 megawatts of power.
- They also urged federal agencies to develop rules requiring that cryptomining companies report their power usage and greenhouse gas emissions.