Climate misinformation
Climate denial campaign goes retro with new 'textbook'
The Lede
A conservative think tank just sent 8,000 teachers a new climate denial "textbook."
Key Details
- Infamous think tank the Heartland Institute sent copies of its new book to 8,000 teachers across the country, in order to provide them, it says, with “the data to show the earth is not experiencing a climate crisis.”
- The institute’s last big mailout was in 2017 when it sent out 350,000 copies of its “Why Scientists Disagree About Global Warming.”
- Most sections acknowledge modest planetary warming, but assert that it is either good for species and ecosystems, or doesn’t really have a big impact.