'we're in trouble'

grist
Climate change is making 58% of infectious diseases worse, study shows
From West Nile to asthma, climate change is aggravating illnesses and hindering our ability to fight them.

The Lede

More than half of the infectious diseases known to impact humans are being aggravated by climate change, scientists reported in a new study.

Key Details

  • The research found that illnesses like hepatitis, cholera, malaria, and hundreds of others were spreading faster, expanding in range, and becoming more severe because of climate-related events.
  • It’s not just transmission that’s increasing; climate change is also making it harder to fight off these diseases by reducing people’s health, immunity, and access to medical care.
  • “It’s another piece of evidence that we’re in trouble. It’s a call to arms to rapidly decrease our greenhouse gas emissions load.”

Comments

