'we're in trouble'
Climate change is making 58% of infectious diseases worse, study shows
The Lede
More than half of the infectious diseases known to impact humans are being aggravated by climate change, scientists reported in a new study.
Key Details
- The research found that illnesses like hepatitis, cholera, malaria, and hundreds of others were spreading faster, expanding in range, and becoming more severe because of climate-related events.
- It’s not just transmission that’s increasing; climate change is also making it harder to fight off these diseases by reducing people’s health, immunity, and access to medical care.
- “It’s another piece of evidence that we’re in trouble. It’s a call to arms to rapidly decrease our greenhouse gas emissions load.”