Sleep vs. climate change
Climate change is literally keeping us up at night.
The Lede
The largest study ever conducted on the relationship between ambient temperature and sleep was just published, and the findings don't bode well for humans’ sleep outlook in a climate-changed world.
Key Details
- Fitness wristbands and other wearables, like Apple Watches, clued researchers into how, exactly, temperatures affect sleep and what our sleep might look like as climate change accelerates.
- Researchers found that warming temperatures have already eroded 45 hours of sleep per person per year.
- By the end of the century, even if we stabilize greenhouse gas emissions, we’ll lose 50 hours of sleep per year.
We’ve curated the best of the Internet so you don’t have to spend hours scrolling.
Sign up for Digg’s daily morning newsletter to get the most interesting stories of the moment delivered directly to your inbox. Sent every morning.
Comments