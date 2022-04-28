'Viral spillover'
Climate change is creating disease hotspots, study shows
Climate change means more diseases spreading from animals to humans.
- A new study shows that climate change is creating ideal conditions for viral spillover, which could have resounding implications for human health in the not-so-distant future.
- "Viral spillover" is the scientific term for the phenomenon in which a virus jumps from one species to another.
- The study projects that there will be at least 15,000 new viral transmissions between animal species in the next 50 years.
