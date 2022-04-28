Popular
'Viral spillover'

Climate change is creating disease hotspots, study shows
“The coming decades will not only be hotter, but sicker.”

Climate change means more diseases spreading from animals to humans.

  • A new study shows that climate change is creating ideal conditions for viral spillover, which could have resounding implications for human health in the not-so-distant future.
  • "Viral spillover" is the scientific term for the phenomenon in which a virus jumps from one species to another.
  • The study projects that there will be at least 15,000 new viral transmissions between animal species in the next 50 years.

