Technology vs. nature
Carbon removal is necessary to reach the world's climate goals. So, what are the options?
The Lede
Carbon removal is a catch-all term for anything that people do that pulls CO2 out of the air and stores it somewhere else. To meet the world’s climate goals, we would need to do this on a massive scale — anywhere from 440 billion to 1.1 trillion metric tons before the end of the century. That’s more carbon than the U.S. has emitted in its entire history.
Key Details
- There are two carbon removal ideas that have really captured the conversation.
- One is direct air capture, which involves big factories that suck in tons of CO2 from the atmosphere, chemically concentrate it, and store it deep in the ground.
- The other idea is to simply plant trees.