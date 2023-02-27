ohio train derailment
Can you tell if a 'bomb train' is coming to your town? It's complicated.
The Lede
With the derailment of the Norfolk Southern train receiving international attention, more railroad communities are now asking what is traveling through their backyard.
Key Details
- According to representatives, all trains that carry hazardous materials are subject to “hazard communication” requirements. But this doesn’t mean a rail company tells the residents what is going by their town every day.
- The only trains that require prenotification to a community’s first responders are known as “bomb trains” by those inside the rail industry.
- The train that derailed in Ohio was not one of these trains and the push for increased notification wouldn't have changed the Feb. 3 disaster.