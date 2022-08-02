Wildfire season
As West burns, House passes major drought and wildfire resilience package
The Lede
The U.S. House of Representatives passed a sweeping package of bills to bolster wildfire response and drought resilience.
Key Details
- One of the bill’s headline provisions would increase the minimum wage for wildland firefighters employed by the U.S. Forest Service to $20 per hour and allow them paid mental health leave.
- The package contains a slew of measures that would address prevention and recovery.
- The legislation would also authorize the Interior Department to spend $500 million on efforts to preserve water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell.