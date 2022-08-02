Popular
As West burns, House passes major drought and wildfire resilience package
The legislation would prevent fires, bump pay for firefighters, and protect water resources.

The Lede

The U.S. House of Representatives passed a sweeping package of bills to bolster wildfire response and drought resilience.

Key Details

  • One of the bill’s headline provisions would increase the minimum wage for wildland firefighters employed by the U.S. Forest Service to $20 per hour and allow them paid mental health leave.
  • The package contains a slew of measures that would address prevention and recovery.
  • The legislation would also authorize the Interior Department to spend $500 million on efforts to preserve water levels in Lake Mead and Lake Powell.

