Americans are convinced climate action is unpopular. They're very, very wrong.
The Lede
People imagine that a minority of Americans want action, when it’s actually an overwhelming majority, according to a new study.
Key Details
- The new study provides the most thorough look yet at the very meta question of what Americans think other people think about climate action.
- Across all demographics, people underestimated support for these policies. Democrats guessed slightly higher percentages than Republicans, but were still way off.
- This misperception gap could not only inhibit organizing, but also dampen politicians’ will to act.