Americans are convinced climate action is unpopular. They're very, very wrong.
Support for climate policies is double what people think, new study says.

The Lede

People imagine that a minority of Americans want action, when it’s actually an overwhelming majority, according to a new study.

Key Details

  • The new study provides the most thorough look yet at the very meta question of what Americans think other people think about climate action.
  • Across all demographics, people underestimated support for these policies. Democrats guessed slightly higher percentages than Republicans, but were still way off.
  • This misperception gap could not only inhibit organizing, but also dampen politicians’ will to act.

