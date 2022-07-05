Popular
Powassan virus

A lethal tick-borne disease is spreading in the US, driven by climate change
Experts say it's not time to freak out — yet.

A tick that killed a woman in Connecticut recently was carrying a disease that is far rarer and deadlier than Lyme: It’s called Powassan virus, or POWV.

  • Blacklegged ticks carrying Powassan kill one in 10 of the people who develop severe symptoms.
  • Half of those who survive a serious bout of the illness continue to experience the effects of the disease, such as loss of muscle mass and recurring headaches, for the rest of their lives.
  • The 134 cases documented in the U.S. between 2016 and 2020 represent a number 300 percent higher than in the previous five-year period.

