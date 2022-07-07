Green up your life
13 ideas for building a climate-friendly lifestyle you can stick with
The Lede
13 ideas for actions you can take (or leave) for the planet — as suggested by people who spend their time thinking about this.
Key Details
- An individual can never really do “enough” when confronting a problem as complex and gargantuan as the climate crisis — and it will never feel like enough.
- “You’ll burn yourself out if you think you can be everything all at once,” says Kristy Drutman, an environmental justice advocate.
- So here are some ways you can succeed: by changing your lifestyle, using your voice, or volunteering your time.