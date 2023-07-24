Will The Balance On The Credit Card I Secretly Opened Under My Boyfriend’s Name Hurt His Credit Score, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.







Will The Balance On The Credit Card I Secretly Opened Under My Boyfriend’s Name Hurt His Credit Score?

About a year ago, I came on hard times and did something I’m not proud of. I used my boyfriend’s Social Security number to open a credit card in his name. I was out of work and couldn’t get a credit card on my own. I used the card to survive and bought groceries and prescriptions, etc., and also used it to pay some bills. I haven’t made any new charges since I got a new job. The balance is around $4,800. I’ve always made the minimum payment (about $245 right now) on time. If I die, would he be responsible for the debt? Will I hurt his credit score?

[The Penny Hoarder]

Robin Hartill points out that identity theft is a serious crime and recommends talking to an attorney. “My non-lawyerly opinion is that the morally correct thing to do is to tell your boyfriend about what you did,” she writes. “Offer him a plan that shows you’re serious about paying off this balance as quickly as possible.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Tell My Boyfriend I’m Upset That He Asked To Be Added To The Title Of The Home I’m Buying To Live In Alone?

I am buying my first property at the age of 28, which I am extremely proud of. When I told my boyfriend, he had a really negative reaction. He started talking about how this would impact him in the future if we were to move in together (for context, we haven’t talked about moving in together as we have been dating for less than a year). He freaked out about where all of his stuff would go, if there was enough space for his instruments, etc. He talked about how he deserved a “vote” in the process because presumably in the future he would move in. His stream-of-consciousness ramblings then took a bit of a turn. He started saying that he doesn’t want to pay for my mortgage and give me free equity while he got nothing — and that the whole thing didn’t feel fair to him. He then demanded to be on the title. I’ve had a hard time letting this conversation go because I feel like he isn’t supporting me. But I also can’t verbalize why I feel so upset about this conversation and whenever I bring it up, he tells me that I’m dismissing his feelings.

[Slate]

Athena Valentine advises the letter writer to write out a list of reasons they’re upset before talking to their boyfriend. “It’s not your concern where all his stuff would go, because he won’t be moving in anytime soon,” she writes. “He doesn’t deserve a vote because you’re buying this house for yourself.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Ask My Employee’s Boyfriend To Start Getting Up Earlier So She Can Get To Work On Time?

I manage an employee, Sarah, who does good work. She is dating a colleague in another division. This is fine in principle, as our company has no policy on dating co-workers, and they work in different departments. Over the past two months or so, Sarah has been late for work nearly every day, by up to 20 minutes. I asked her about this in a one-on-one meeting, and she got a bit flustered. It turns out she'd recently moved in with her boyfriend. She drives him into work as there is no public transport where they moved to, and "he's bad at getting up in the morning." We work in a field where certain tasks have to be completed by certain times, so it's important employees are on time. A few minutes late occasionally isn't an issue but she's consistently 10-15 minutes late, which means she's rushing to get her work done. It also seems unfair to her colleagues who arrive on time. Sarah offers to make up the time after work, but by that point all her tasks are done, so it seems petty to force her to stay behind with nothing to do. I really don't know what to do here. Should I speak to her boyfriend? He's a manager, so he receives less scrutiny over his timekeeping. But it seems really weird to ask a colleague to get out of bed on time in the morning! I thought about asking her if she wanted to change her start time (and reshuffle the tasks within the department slightly) so she starts at 9:15, but then her boyfriend might also change his start time, and they wouldn't get in until 9:30. I really don't want to seem like I'm interfering in their relationship. Do you have any advice?

[Inc.]

Alison Green forbids the letter writer from talking to Sarah’s boyfriend. “You need to deal with Sarah directly, not her significant other!” she writes. “That doesn't change just because he works at your company too.” Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do After My Friend Snuck Into My Garden And Took Two Of My Plants?

I’m an avid gardener. My fellow gardeners and I often give — and trade — plants to enjoy. It’s a lot of fun, and enhances all of our gardens. Recently a friend of mine told me, quite offhandedly, that while I was away on vacation, she brought a spade to my house and helped herself to a couple of backyard plants that we had discussed previously and which I knew she loved. Honestly, I would probably have happily given these plants to her, but I could not believe that she did this without my permission. I genuinely believe that she felt these plants were on our “free to take” list, but I don’t like the way she did this, and I’m wondering how to respond.

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson offers the letter writer a script for confronting their friend. “It would have been exceedingly easy for your friend to text or call you to ask if she could come by and dig up these plants,” she writes. “She chose to steal them, instead.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should My Wife And I Stop Dropping In Unannounced On Friends Who Always Seem Confused To See Us And Never Invite Us In?

My wife and I just moved to Toronto from the Kawarthas. As it happens, we have friends who live a few streets over, so we’ve started showing up at theirs unannounced. Such behaviour is quite routine where we’re from, but I’m getting the impression that it’s not welcome in the big city. Every time our friends open the door, they seem a bit confused, and they rarely invite us in. Is the drop-in dead? Should I start texting ahead of time?

[Toronto Life]

The Urban Diplomat observes that different people have different comfort levels around unannounced drop-ins. “Whatever their reason, they’ve given you a clear signal. Why not act on it?” they write. “Texting them beforehand is a good way to assess the situation.” Read the rest of their answer.

**How Wrong Is It For A 40-Plus Woman Employing A Surrogate To Host Her Own Baby Shower? **

My sister was invited to a shower for a 40-plus woman employing a surrogate (who will not be at the shower, so no awkward moments). She is hosting the event herself in her hometown, requesting presents to be sent to her house in another state. A self-induced baby shower with no pregnant lady and no presents! My sister can’t attend due to a family event, which did not seem to faze the mother-to-be. This seems to hit a new high (or low) for a gift grab. The mother-to-be couldn’t care less about seeing people, only about the baby loot waiting for her at home. Is that just as wrong as the self-induced invitation?

[The Boston Globe]

Robin Abrahams rules that the letter writer’s assessment is unkind. “The formal practices of etiquette evolve over time, and getting overly worked up about a person hosting her own shower in 2023 indicates a real lack of perspective about what constitutes a social problem and what does not,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.





