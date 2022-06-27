Why Is My Wife Still So Upset That I Cheated On Her Last Month, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists (and subreddits) addressed in recent days.

Why Is My Wife Still So Upset That I Cheated On Her Last Month?

My wife and I have been married for eight years. We’re in our 30s and have two children. I love her; she’s my best friend. Unfortunately, I made a big mistake: I got drunk at a conference last month and slept with another woman. I swear it was a one-time thing and meant nothing to me! When I got home, I decided the right thing to do was to tell my wife what had happened, apologize and promise it would never happen again. I knew there might be fallout, but I had no idea she would be so upset. She has practically stopped talking to me and threatened to throw me out. I’ve apologized so many times. This is killing me! What more can I do?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes advises the letter writer to give his wife all the time she needs and suggest couples counseling. “I hope your apologies to your wife have steered clear of excuses, like drunkenness, or (maddening) claims that your infidelity ‘meant nothing’ — when it clearly means a lot to her,” he writes. “If you need to rethink your apologies, do it now.” Read the rest of his answer.

How Can I Get My Boss To Stop Giving Me Arbitrary, Dishonest Timelines For A Promotion That He Keeps Reneging On?

I work for a midsize sales company in the Midwest. My boss has told me on several occasions that I’m being promoted, but when the time comes, he says he tried but management wasn’t on board. Now he tells me it’s 60 days away, then 16 weeks, then within a year. He does in front of others, too. I’ve asked him to stop telling me that, but he doesn’t. He seems to think it will lift my spirits and make me feel important, but it’s doing the opposite. He makes me feel stupid, and it feels cruel. Outside of reporting him to HR, do you have any advice for what I can say to him?

[The New York Times]

Roxane Gay recommends asking the boss to stop every time he promises a promotion. “Sometimes, it is only hearing the truth over and over and over that gets people to truly listen,” she writes. “Also, start looking for a new job.” Read the rest of her answer.

Was I Wrong To Steal My Neighbor’s Garden Gnome Because It Frightens My Five-Year-Old?

My neighbor Cindy (F34) has a large front garden. She grows flowers and some produce. Sometimes she comes over with extras which is nice. She also has a "gnome village" in her garden. You know those tacky garden gnomes you see in lawn and garden stores that you can paint or what not. Well recently Cindy got a new gnome. For whatever reason my five year old son has developed a fear of this particular gnome. I'm not sure why and yes I have asked him why. I'm sure he's seen something scary on youtube or something. The gnome is just a normal gnome with like a gardening hoe and a basket of flowers. I decided to talk to Cindy, explained the problem and asked if she would move the gnome to the back garden or behind the bushes on her patio. Cindy refused! I wasn't asking for much! A few days ago my son was outside playing and his ball rolled into Cindy's yard. He refused to go get it, crying and begging me to get the ball. I got the ball and moved the gnome behind some flower bushes. My plan was to move it back once my son stopped playing. Cindy came out to water the garden, noticed the gnome was gone and demanded to know where it was. She even threaten to call the police on me! Over a gnome! After I gave her back the gnome, Cindy told me not to come on her property again! I told my wife what happened and while she thinks Cindy overacted, she also thinks I shouldn't have taken the gnome. She says our son will get over his fear in time or he'll just have to play in the back. I think our son has a right to play in his own front yard without being scared of a gnome. AITA?

[[Reddit](https://www.reddit.com/r/AmItheAsshole/comments/vg64sz/aita_for_hiding_my_neighbors_garden_gnome_cause/ via Twitter https://twitter.com/AITA_online/status/1538869401956532226)]

The commenters on the r/AmItheAsshole subreddit generally agree that the letter writer behaved badly. “Instead of having a teachable moment with your son, you chose to steal a neighbors gnome,” one of them writes. “Be a better father.” Read the rest of their answers.

How Can I Get My Daughter To Prioritize My Emotional Needs During Her Son’s Health Crisis?

I just found out that my grandson was diagnosed with a serious illness and instead of telling me, my daughter went to her mother-in-law first! She’s been coordinating babysitting and hospital transit for them for three weeks before anyone thought to tell me about my own grandson. When I tried to set up a schedule to streamline things and get them the right help, my daughter boxed me out. I was so hurt. She claims I chose her brother over her when the grandkids were babies. But that’s not how it was. My free-spirited son struggled a lot with becoming a dad (it isn’t a role that plays to his strengths, and he felt a lot of shame around not being the primary breadwinner). My daughter has always been responsible so I knew she would be fine. Because I knew they had different needs, I said yes to different things: child care and financial help for my son, and a more laid-back approach for my daughter because she didn’t need the help. Now, she told me I’m only allowed to come to see them during hospital visiting hours, while her MIL comes to the house, spends tons of time with her, while she ignores my calls and drop-by visits. She’s punishing me for being a fair mom by choosing her MIL over me, and I don’t know how to help her see sense.

[Slate]

R. Eric Thomas urges the letter writer to respect her daughter’s boundaries. “Whatever you do, don’t try to ‘help her see sense,’” he writes. “It’s going to come off as self-serving and will probably push her further away.” Read the rest of his answer.

Should I Withhold Graduation Gifts Until The Graduates’ Father Gives Me And My Husband A Wedding Gift, Four Years After Our Wedding?

My husband and I met while he was going through a challenging divorce and instantly fell in love. Because we have a significant age difference, he wanted to get married and start having kids as soon as possible. His best friend "Robert" made it clear that he did not approve of our relationship or engagement. (Keep in mind, this friend has had wine bottles broken over his head by his cheating wife.) At our wedding, Robert and his wife chose to not give a gift because of their disapproval. After the wedding, he taunted my husband that he has a card with the gift in it, but my husband and I don't deserve a wedding gift. Later on, Robert decided, when he sees fit, he will send the wedding gift. When Robert thought he was striking it rich, he decided to go radio silent for eight months. Now that the guy lost his job, he calls my husband daily, demanding and harassing him to help get him a job. We are coming on our four-year anniversary — still no gift. Robert's daughters are graduating from college. My husband wants to send a generous gift, as we would typically do for our friends and family. I said we can send a card congratulating them on their accomplishments. When we receive the wedding gift, we can send our typical graduation gifts.

[Creators]

Annie Lane counsels the letter writer not to punish Robert’s daughters for Robert’s bad behavior. “If you have a close relationship with them, go ahead and send them a gift as you normally would,” she writes. “If you do not, send a card — or nothing at all.” Read the rest of her answer.

Am I A Jerk Because I Want My Boyfriend To Stop Giving Me Fake Luxury Items To Impress His Family?

My boyfriend and I are arguing about presents. He loves a bargain and is always drawn in by 80 percent off sales and fakes, so he buys, if you’ll excuse the expression, [email protected] Like, I’d prefer plain earrings to big flashy fake pearls and stones, I’d prefer one nice no-name leather handbag to 10 fake Guccis, I’d prefer one small item from the skin care line I use than a huge set of cheap stuff that smells awful and makes me itch. I buy him what he wants but then he buys me what he wants, too. Since this is just a total waste of money, last Christmas I looked at the pile of [email protected] and suggested we stop exchanging gifts and just go out to dinner or buy something for the house. Especially since I was going to get another load of [email protected] for Valentine's Day. He said, what will people think? When he says “people,” he means his family, because he's always bragging to them that he got me a designer bag and diamond earrings, even though none of it's real. I'm so mad that he's more concerned about looking flashy than making me happy. Or am I just a shallow b-word?

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax rules that the letter writer is not a “b-word.” “How explicit have you been about your frustration with his stubbornness?” she writes. “If you haven't been utterly direct yet, then be utterly direct.” Read the rest of her answer.