What Should I Do When My In-Laws, Who Know I Am A Vegetarian, Bring Meat Dishes To 'Help' After My C-Section, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

What Should I Do When My In-Laws, Who Know I Am A Vegetarian, Bring Over Meat Dishes To ‘Help’ After My C-Section?

After having my first baby, I am finding that when people say they “want to help,” what they actually mean is they want to do things that make THEM feel helpful. Case in point: I am vegetarian, and have been since long before meeting my in-laws. When my baby was born, my mother- and sister-in-law both volunteered to bring meals to me and my husband on a rotating basis, for which we were very thankful. The first two meals they brought both featured meat, even though they know I am vegetarian. I thanked them, then reminded them (through my husband) that I am vegetarian and hinted that we don’t need more food if they aren’t comfortable cooking without meat. They waved this off and continued to bring meat dishes as recently as yesterday, and my mother-in-law said “at least one of you will be fed.” I guess she expects me to cook for myself, and for the two of us to eat separate dishes for the next few nights. What is the correct response here? This was supposed to be helpful as I recover from my C-section, and instead all it’s doing is causing my blood pressure to spike.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax and her readers agree that the in-laws’ behavior is hostile and inexcusable. “Give the meal back!” a reader writes. “Ask them what’s in it, and if there’s meat, hand it back to them.” Read the rest of their answers.

Should I Allow My Daughter To Inherit The House She Grew Up In Or Leave It To My Fiancée, Who Is My Daughter’s Childhood Friend?

My daughter “Isabella” is married to a successful young lawyer and is eight months pregnant with their first child. My first wife and I wanted more children, but it never happened. She lost her battle with cancer when Isabella was 16. I didn’t feel like dating again for almost five years. Over the next few years I saw several women, none very seriously. Then, at Isabella’s wedding in 2019, I connected with one of her bridesmaids, “Madison,” a lovely young woman I’d last seen as a gawky teenager. Isabella was shocked when she found out Madison and I were dating, but didn’t expect it to last long. But I just proposed to Madison, and she accepted. I took Isabella out to lunch to tell her. For a minute she almost had a meltdown, but got herself together and said she hopes we are happy together. Later that night I got an email stating she’s worried about her inheritance if Madison and I have children. Specifically, she’s afraid my house — a beautiful and unique 1884 Victorian which Isabella grew up in from birth, and is deeply attached to — will go to Madison upon my death, and then to my children with Madison, instead of to her and her children. She feels this would be especially unfair because her mother and I were gifted the house by my in-laws. So, while she says this is hard for her, she’s decided to disallow me any relationship with her unborn son and any future children of hers unless I either transfer the house to her and myself as joint tenants, so she will automatically inherit my share, or to an irrevocable trust with her and her children as beneficiaries. This would prevent me from making a will, then changing it once she’s seen it. She says it’s fine if I give Madison a life estate so she could continue to inhabit the property, along with Isabella’s family, unless she remarries. Isabella doesn’t even know that Madison wants children. But she does, and I think I’m up for it. I’m in my early 50s, in excellent shape, and my parents and grandparents all lived to at least 80. But from the moment I learned Isabella was pregnant, I’ve also had my heart set on being a grandpa. Should I do as she suggests? Would joint tenancy or a trust be preferable? My biggest concern is that the value of the house (currently over $2 million) may exceed the whole rest of my estate, especially after raising and educating several more children. And Madison has come to love this house as well. In fact, she claims she fell in love with it the first time she came over, in middle school. What would be fair for everyone?

[Slate]

Elizabeth Spiers disapproves of Isabella’s ultimatum but urges the letter writer to consider how his engagement to Madison is affecting Isabella. “If she was a bridesmaid, I assume they were close, and it probably feels to her like Madison has betrayed her and maybe you have, too,” she writes. “Isabella may feel like she’s being displaced in your life by someone who was a close friend.” Read the rest of her answer.

Why Didn’t My Employee Take Advantage Of The Pregnancy And Parenting Accommodations I Arranged For Her Without Asking?

One of the people on my team announced she was pregnant. I was thrilled for her and wanted to be a supportive manager. Our company is too small to qualify for FMLA but we do have our own program that allows for 12 weeks of paid medical leave. I went beyond that and allowed her eight extra weeks of paid leave on top of that, plus as much vacation time as she wanted to use. We're too small for this to be required by law, but I was able to convert one of our old spaces into a pumping room with a locking door, chair, sink, and outlet, and we told her we would pay her for her pumping breaks. I also set up a flexible schedule for when she returned to work. I looked into our insurance plan and found out she could get a pump covered and I sent her info on that. I was surprised that she chose to come back to work at eight weeks and not take the full medical leave or the extra time I arranged for her. She didn't use the pumping room because she didn't breastfeed at all, and she wouldn't use the flexible schedule I got her. She worked her normal hours. I'm disappointed that I set all this up for her, only for her not to use any of it. I reminded her several times about the flexible schedule and let her know breastfeeding and pumping was still possible. She says her husband works for himself and the plan was always for her to go back soon while he had the baby part-time and the baby was in daycare part-time. She said she never planned to breastfeed and formula was fine, and she told me she doesn't feel bad for choosing to work when she could afford to stay home and not breastfeeding even though she could have. I don't understand why she wouldn't want the perks I worked so hard to set up. I am disappointed in her and having a hard time getting over it. I had to quit my job when I was pregnant because there was no support for working moms. I'm having a hard time understanding why she wouldn't want the perks I would have killed for back then. She went right back to work like she never even left. I admit I'm at a loss.

[Inc.]

Alison Green encourages the letter writer to apologize for overstepping. “Whether or not she breastfeeds is 100 percent not your business,” she writes. “It sounds like you made her feel judged and pressured about her very personal and private choices — and that's inappropriate for anyone to do, but triply so when you're the boss.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Cut My Son’s Family Out Of My Will Because They’ll Neither Visit Me Nor Pay For My Airfare, Parking, And Pet Sitter?

I recently posted on Facebook about how I never get any recognition from my only son on my birthday, Mother's Day or any holiday. My daughter-in-law then responded that I care more about my dogs than my grandchildren. I live in Florida; they live in Kansas. Last year, I offered to fly the girls to Florida for a visit but was told no. I have asked that they come for a visit, but no visits have happened. I live alone and have five rescue dogs, three rescue cats and foster abandoned kittens. In order for me to visit them, I would have to pay for airfare, parking and a pet sitter, and would need a family member to pick me up and usher me around. I responded that if they wanted to pick up the tab, I would be happy to visit. They claim I do "nothing" to be a grandmother to their girls. Abby, I started a 529 college fund for them years ago. When I asked what they want me to do, I received no response. At this point, I'm considering changing my will and the beneficiary of my life insurance. When I asked again about what they wanted, she said she needed time. It's been weeks. What now?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren advises the letter writer to try to improve her relationship with her son, daughter-in-law, and grandkids. “It is a shame you had to publicize on Facebook the fact that you have such a distant relationship with them, rather than pick up a phone and discuss it privately,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

What Do I Owe My Friend After The Cat I Gave Her Unexpectedly Had Kittens?

My partner recently moved in with me. Everything was great except for one thing: They were allergic to my indoor/outdoor cat, Muffins. Thankfully, I had a friend who adored Muffins and was looking for a low-maintenance pet, so we found her a new home with minimal hiccups. Or so we thought. About a month after Muffins moved in with my friend, she unexpectedly gave birth to a litter of kittens! I had no idea she was pregnant — I adopted her as an adult from an informal rescue and mistakenly assumed she had been spayed. My friend is really angry about this. They want me to bring Muffins into my home until the kittens are old enough to adopt out and pay to replace the carpet in their closet, which was pretty much ruined. They say that they took in an adult cat precisely to avoid this kind of headache, and since the cat was in my care when she got knocked up, it’s my responsibility (for what it’s worth, they never asked me if Muffins was spayed). I think this is ridiculous — my partner is still allergic, and when you adopt a pet you have to be ready for the unknown to happen! I offered to split the cost of caring for the kittens until they can go to new homes, but that’s as far as I want to go. Am I being a jerk?

[Slate]

R. Eric Thomas holds both the letter writer and their friend responsible for failing to confirm whether Muffin was spayed. “True, you didn’t know Muffins was pregnant, but if Muffins is indoor/outdoor and you assumed she was spayed, I would expect that you’d make sure your assumption was correct — if for no other reason than to avoid a situation like the one you’re in now,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.

Are Fences Rude?

Our next-door neighbor sold his house, and the new neighbors have turned the property into an eyesore. Their 3-acre lot looks like a dump now. They have piles of dirt, branches and trash piled 8 feet high in many places in their yard. There are broken vehicles, trailers, boats, etc., throughout the property. The previous neighbor had a well-kept yard, and we enjoyed our view for many years. I am so sad I can no longer enjoy my view when I relax outside. I want to improve the existing fence that separates our properties, extending the privacy fence to block their unkempt yard. My husband says it would be unkind to do that to our new neighbors.

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin approve the letter writer’s plan to extend the fence. “Please assure your husband that there is nothing unkind about it,” they write. “Excessive noise or debris in creating the fence, however, should kindly be kept to a minimum.” Read the rest of their answer.