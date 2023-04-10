What Should I Do After My Sister-In-Law Told Me, Falsely, That My Wife Had Given Her Permission To Sleep With Me, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

What Should I Do After My Sister-In-Law Told Me, Falsely, That My Wife Had Given Her Permission To Sleep With Me?

I married my high school girlfriend after college. We were happy, and the sex was fantastic. Then she fell in love with a woman and came out — just to me — as bisexual or possibly a lesbian. Our relationship somehow survived this tumult, and we decided to start a family. We are now in our 50s, our children are grown, and I have not had sex for approximately two decades. ... My wife remains mostly closeted in terms of not being out to her friends and family, with one exception: one of her sisters, who is single. … I’m writing to you about the bizarre event that took place over the weekend: I was texting with my wife’s sister and out of the blue she writes that she has my wife’s permission to sleep with me. This was totally unexpected and caused a panic attack on my part. It felt wrong. I was at a loss as to what to say. She assured me, still via text, that this was OK with my wife, and it would be a safe “sister-in-law with benefits” arrangement. She also has physical needs that are unmet, as she is single, so we’d be helping each other. My wife and I had discussed having an “open” marriage, with each of us seeking “girlfriends.” My wife has said she is OK with this, but I am not, as I fear having a girlfriend — I fear either of us having a girlfriend — could throw our home and family life into chaos and potentially result in divorce, which wouldn’t be fair to the children. Believing my sister-in-law actually had my wife’s permission to at least raise the subject, I went a bit down the road with her via text (things got explicit) and I experienced something I haven’t for 20 years: the elation of an imminent sexual encounter. Of course, I needed reassurance that my wife was actually OK with this, so I asked her. Well, it seems there was a major misunderstanding. My wife was appalled, utterly so. According to my wife, her sister “joked” about sleeping with me when the two of them were discussing the details of their relationships and their sexualities, and my wife only jokingly agreed. Now I feel guilty that I even considered having sex with my wife’s sister, to say nothing of the guilt I feel about the wedge this has driven into a close sisterly relationship. My wife doesn’t want to discuss this any further. I get that it is weird, especially if it were to be condoned by all parties. But I want to share more about how I feel with my wife. I don’t think she understands how depressing it is to feel that you’ll never be intimate with anyone ever again. ... So, what do I do?

[Dan Savage]

Dan Savage advises the letter writer to speak to a therapist and take his wife up on her offer to open the marriage. “[I]f you’re so starved for sex that you find yourself jumping at highly inappropriate offers — and ‘sister-in-law with benefits’ clears that bar — you would be well-advised to seek sex with a more appropriate potential partner than to wait for the next inappropriate offer that comes along,” he writes. Read the rest of his answer.







What Should I Do When An Acquaintance With Dementia Sends Me Unsolicited Graphic Text Messages And Tells People We’re Sexting?

When I was in high school, a friend of one of my brothers had a crush on me. I'll call him "Kurt." He was nice and funny, had his own car and treated me to a lot of cool things (concerts, restaurants, etc.). I was never attracted to him romantically and told him that frequently. I really enjoyed his friendship, but that was it. If Kurt became too aggressive, my brother (Ethan) would talk to him, and he would back off. Fast forward 45 years, and Ethan is deceased, and Kurt has dementia. Both Kurt and I are married with children and grandchildren. Kurt's dementia is being treated with 15 experimental drugs through his hospital. Several months ago, my sister gave Kurt my phone number and email address. Kurt sends me extremely graphic texts about the type of things he would like to do with me. I know it's the disease talking, so I just try to ignore it. My husband has had to interpret some of the stuff for me because I've never heard some of the really hardcore terms before. I can handle the 15 texts, WhatsApp messages and emails, but Kurt just had lunch with a group of friends he and my brother shared. Kurt told them about the "sexting" he and I do! There has been no sharing on my side. My response is always platonic and a "Have a good day" type of thing. I'm mortified because one of these friends is married to a girl I used to be good friends with. I'm not in touch with her because we moved to a different state, but we do have friends in common. I know Kurt's disease is doing this, but I'm not sure how to handle it these days. Help!

[Creators]

Annie Lane points out that Kurt’s friends likely understand that not everything Kurt says is true. “Feel free to correct any rumors in the moment if they come up and you're with friends; you're involuntarily part of this narrative he's weaved, so it's within your right to set the record straight,” she writes. “Do not engage when he makes these remarks.” Read the rest of her answer.







How Can I Get My Husband To Understand That We Shouldn’t Force Our Daughter To Spend Time With A Grandmother Who Criticizes Her Body?

My daughter, “Abby,” is absolutely amazing. She has some self-esteem issues like all 15-year-olds do, especially surrounding her body. She confided in me that she doesn’t like how small her chest is and how short she is, and was concerned that at her last checkup the doctor said she’s probably done growing. While she is thinking about dating and is self-conscious about these things, she doesn’t feel the need to drastically change herself in order to become more appealing. My mother-in-law, “Sharon,” has always been too misogynistic for my taste. Sharon was always pushing Abby to do “feminine things,” like dress up or play with dolls, instead of “masculine” ones like playing board games or reading. Abby has always done what she enjoys with no real thought behind whether it’s considered more masculine or feminine, which Sharon didn’t like. I tried to talk to my husband about his mother’s misogyny. He said that Sharon won’t change, so the choice would be between exposing Abby to a little misogyny and letting her stand up for herself, or cutting out his mother. When he put it like that, I thought it wasn’t such a big deal, and Sharon was a respectful and obedient babysitter. I kept a close eye on their relationship, though. A few months ago, Sharon started to criticize Abby more. She told her that her very long hair is too feminine, her glasses make her look less feminine, that a small chest or being too thin makes her less desirable, her more nerdy interests make her less feminine, and all of this makes her less likely to find a boyfriend and get married and have kids, the ultimate goal of any woman. Some of these things just roll off Abby’s back — her hair is something she’s proud of, she doesn’t care what anyone thinks of her hobbies, she’d rather wear glasses than contacts or being unable to see, and she knows so many people who have any or all of those traits who have had no issues with their dating life. However, the comments about her body shape are hurtful. The first time Sharon started down this road, I immediately shut it down, but Abby said she could put up with it. By the third time it happened, Abby asked that she be excused from ever seeing her grandma again. Obviously, I’ve taken her side. So has our son, who’s 17. My husband is really upset about this. When Sharon visits, I take the kids out to the mall, or they go hang out with their friends until she leaves. My husband refuses to stop inviting his mother over. He says Abby is being too sensitive and Sharon is just looking out for Abby’s best interests. This has led to Abby also refusing to talk to her dad. This has been going on for three weeks now. You can cut the tension in our house with a knife. My husband refuses to back down, and obviously Abby shouldn’t back down here; she has a right to protect herself/avoid verbal abuse from her grandmother. But this situation is unsustainable.

[Slate]

Jamilah Lemieux endorses the letter writer’s stance. “It shouldn’t be on Abby to simply rise above her grandmother’s rhetoric; this is deeper than being exposed to ‘a little misogyny,’ it is targeted harassment and it is vile,” she writes. “You must not back down here.” Read the rest of her answer.







What Should I Do After My Coworker Falsely Told My Therapist, Boss, And Coworkers That I Was Self-Harming At Work?

I have a co-worker who called my therapist to report a bunch of stuff that frankly was untrue. She left a voice mail speculating I was self-harming at work and there was some focus on weight loss. I've lost about 20 pounds in the last year by eating healthier and exercising regularly. I'm not underweight, and I was feeling really proud about this until recently! I later found out she made the same reports to my boss and several other co-workers. She's never said anything to me, and I'm incredibly embarrassed about this at work. How do I let everyone know I'm okay? Do I have an obligation to confront this co-worker? I just found out about all this recently, but she apparently she reached out to my therapist last fall, and the reports at work are now months old.

[The Washington Post]

Carolyn Hax’s readers encourage the letter writer to talk to their boss or HR about their coworker’s boundary transgressions. “You may want to consider changing therapists,” one of them writes. “If my therapist received information like that I would expect them to tell me immediately and if they did not — or waited this long to do so — I’d fire them.” Read the rest of her answer.







Should I Resume My Friendship With Someone Who Refused To Let Me Use Her Bathroom When I Was In The Middle Of An IBS Attack?

I have Irritable Bowel Syndrome. About a year ago, I had breakfast with a friend of mine, “Pat.” I’ve known Pat for 40 years. I picked up Pat, drove her to the restaurant, and after the meal I brought her back home. I asked if I might use her bathroom before continuing on the way to my house, which is about 15 miles away. Pat said no. I mentioned that I really couldn’t wait, due to the IBS. I pleaded and was told absolutely not. Well, I fumed all the way home, and I was in a bad way. I made it, but I was not happy with my friend’s treatment of me. Pat called about a month later to inquire why I haven’t been in touch. I told Pat how I felt and reminded her of the many times I’ve hosted parties and she was always invited. I have seen the inside of Pat’s apartment, but have never even had as much as a cup of coffee offered to me. I feel like I’ve been used. I really don’t feel the need to entertain Pat anymore. I have forgiven Pat, I just don’t want to have anything to do with her. Am I being petty?

[Tribune Content Agency]

Amy Dickinson rules that it makes sense for the letter writer to keep their distance from Pat. “It’s tough to reckon with the faults and failings of someone you’ve known for a very long time, but for you — this episode brought on a reckoning, and once you’ve gotten to that point, it’s hard to get back,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.







Am I Wrong To Want My Mom To Disinherit My Late Brother’s Two Orphaned Children Because Their Sister-In-Law Has Family Money?

I am one of three siblings. One brother married a woman with a large trust fund. She and their young kids are set for life. Devastatingly, my brother passed away and when he did, my father promised my sister-in-law that my brother’s equal share of the inheritance would go to her. My mom said she cringed when she heard him say it. Since then, my father also passed away. Am I wrong to feel that my mom should change her will and split the inheritance between me and my brother only? I have trouble stomaching the fact that my niece and nephew will never have to work. This money will be a drop in the bucket for them. But for my kids, it would be life-changing. My other brother and I are financially OK but not wealthy. While my husband and I save money for college, we know our young kids will incur debt when they go. This additional inheritance would help avoid that. My mom says she will never go against what my father said and that it’s a betrayal of my deceased brother. I feel I am making a logical argument and fighting for my kid’s futures. On the other hand, I feel like a monster. My niece and nephew are growing up without a father. How do I find acceptance?

[Slate]

Elizabeth Spiers urges the letter writer to prioritize family relationships over money. “I don’t know what kind of relationship you have with your sister-in-law but it sounds like she was close enough to your father that he felt he needed to reassure her that she is viewed equally as family, and you should think about what it would feel like for her and your niece and nephew if you made an effort to undo that promise,” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.