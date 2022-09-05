What Should I Do After Accidentally Sending A Guy I Like The Same Provocative Photo Three Times In A Row, And Other Advice Column Questions

There are too many excellent advice columns to keep up with, so we're committed to bringing you links to the best advice column questions and answers every week. Here's a roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.

What Should I Do After Accidentally Sending A Guy I Like The Same Provocative Photo Three Times In A Row?

I tried sending a somewhat provocative photo to a guy I like, but I was in a place with bad reception, and my phone says the picture never went through. That made me sad after I had drummed up the courage to share this picture of me and then he didn’t get it. Anyway, I tried again to send it, but it didn’t go through. I heard from him later, and he thanked me for sending the photo but told me that he had received it about three times. I was mortified. I know it’s a technological thing, but I don’t want this guy to think I am a stalker. I was just trying to stir up a bit of interest. I’m not sure if I turned him off or not. What can I do now?

[UExpress]

Harriette Cole urges the letter writer to bring up the topic in person rather than via text. “Either way, tell him you are glad he liked the shot and that you are sorry that technology wasn’t your friend,” she writes. “Apologize for blowing up his phone.” Read the rest of her answer.

Should I Give Into My Husband’s Insistence That If I Want Someone To Clean Up After Him, I Need To Pay For A Cleaning Service?

My husband and I have been arguing about housework (shocker). He and I both have decent jobs that allow us plenty of at-home time. We also have two kids who are old enough to help out around the house. The problem is that I’m the only one doing any cleaning. He will not do laundry, dishes, or anything. Once a week he takes all the garbage out to the curb, and each night after dinner he carries his plate (and only his) to the sink. That’s it. The kids have been watching him and learning. When I ask them to help, they complain and say “dad doesn’t have to.” My husband’s position is that he works hard, we earn enough money, and he does not want to spend his free time doing housework. Ever. Period. He says that I should hire somebody to do his share of the housework. I think this is a waste. It’s expensive in our area and we have four able-bodied people at home with plenty of leisure time on their hands. Plus, even if we did hire a cleaning service they are not here 24/7 to pick up socks, load the dishes into the dishwasher, or fold a basket of laundry on a Tuesday night. The kicker is that my husband feels that if I want help, it is my job to find and hire somebody, and he has made it clear that I am the one who will be paying them because household expenses are my responsibility (he pays for bills and rent, and I take care of an ever-expanding and ever-costlier list of “everything else”). I do understand his point, to some extent. Plenty of people hire cleaners so they can enjoy the things they like to do on weekends. But I’m tired of being alone in this for the day-to-day, and I feel like hiring somebody just puts the seal of approval on his attitude. Having the pleasure of paying for it myself just makes it that much more galling. I’m also worried about the example it sets for our kids. Do I hire a cleaner and suck it up, or is this a good hill to die on? Please don’t tell me to sit down and have a discussion with him. We’ve been going around and around about this for 15 years and no, he will not compromise.

[Slate]

Elizabeth Spiers rules that the letter writer should hire help but that the husband should pay for it. “You’re not more responsible for keeping the house clean than he is,” she writes. “[H]e needs to contribute to keeping the house clean somehow.” Read the rest of her answer.

What Should I Do After My Ex-Husband Catfished Me On A Dating App?

My ex-husband and I divorced 18 months ago. I tried to wait until our teenage daughter left for college, but I couldn’t. Recently, I decided to try the dating apps and met a nice man online. We texted for a few weeks; he was sweet and good-looking. But when we set a date to meet in person, he didn’t show up. That seemed odd, so I wrote to him again. No response. I was disappointed — then angry when my daughter told me that my ex-husband had created a fake profile and was pretending to be the man I was talking to the whole time. When I confronted him, he said it was a joke. I am really upset. What should I do?

[The New York Times]

Philip Galanes advises the letter writer to limit contact with their ex-husband. “Don’t even argue about the catfishing; that only entangles you further,” he writes. “Be clear with him about your boundaries and don’t budge.” Read the rest of his answer.

How Should My Sister Respond When Her Coworker Makes Comparisons Between Her Own Pregnancy And My Sister’s Cancer?

My little sister has terminal cancer — she has between 2-4 years left. No symptoms yet, so she’s still going to work every day. They’re a small company of 10 people (read: no HR dept) and one of those 10 is a woman apparently bereft of reason or empathy. This gal is five months pregnant and will not stop saying inappropriate things to my sis. Here’s a highlight reel: She came to lil sis’s office, put my sister’s hand on her own stomach and said, “Now you have another reason to fight.” “Pregnancy is going around! Guess you don’t have to worry about that.” (Lil sis beat ovarian cancer a few years ago and had a hysterectomy.) “Your body is growing things it shouldn’t and my body is growing exactly what I wanted.” While talking about next year’s conference, she said, “I’ll be pregnant so Lil Sis it’s all you.” Lil sis replied, “Well it usually is, but I’m dying so your ass is gonna have to figure something out.” My sister doesn’t really have the energy to devote to this (nor the fucks, to be honest) so she’s been ignoring it or responding like she did above. I love her quips but it’s not stopping Pregnant Lady from saying all of these messed up things. Any advice?

[Ask A Manager]

Alison Green encourages the letter writer’s sister to shut down her coworker’s comments however she wants to. “If she wants a professional option (and I don’t blame her if she doesn’t), I’d go with, ‘Do not speak to me again about my body or my health. It is off-limits,’” she writes. Read the rest of her answer.

Was I Wrong To Be Offended When A Salesperson Asked For Proof Of A Lower Price I’d Found Elsewhere?

While shopping for furniture, I learned that one local store offered a deeper discount off of the manufacturer's price than another: 25% vs. 20%. The difference on what I was considering buying amounted to about $600. While at the more expensive store, I asked if they would match the price at the other store. The manager said I would have to present her with written proof of the competitor's price before she would match it. I saw this as extremely rude. First and foremost, I was offended that the proprietor didn't take me at my word. And even if she wanted to verify my claim, she could have done it easily (and out of my earshot) by making a call to the store herself. Although I had been ready to buy from the more expensive store, I changed my mind. I told my sales associate that I didn't like being told that I might be lying. My husband says my response was "harsh." Was I too sensitive, and wrong to be offended?

[UExpress]

Judith Martin, Nicholas Ivor Martin and Jacobina Martin inform the letter writer that they were indeed wrong to be offended. “This was a professional transaction and it was legitimate for the store to have asked you for proof,” they write. Read the rest of their answer.

Is There One ‘Halfway’ Normal Female Left On This Earth, Or Should I Move To Another Planet?

Please don't think I'm misogynistic, but whenever I see females, they're CONSTANTLY talking or scrolling on their cellphones. It seems like it is all they do! They don't seem to be interested in anything except their damned phones. They have no personalities. They have no sex drive. They're not even interested in men! Some even seem to lose their interest in shopping, which we know is a female addiction. It's not cute. It's not normal, and it's not sociable. In fact, it's bizarre and weird. Is there one "halfway" normal female left on this earth, or should I move to another planet?

[UExpress]

Abigail Van Buren asks the letter writer if he’s heard that men are from Mars. “Your space shuttle departs in 20 minutes,” she adds. “It's a one-way trip. Safe travels …” Read the rest of her answer.